7:01 Follow Up Investigation
Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. . . Disposition: Completed.
9:24 Theft under $50
Officer initiated activity at Messenger Automotive, Center St, Taft. . Disposition: Report Taken.
9:43 Lost Property Occurred at Fastrip Food Store on Kern St. . . Disposition: Report Taken.
9:57 False Alarms
Occurred at Western Geophysical on Supply Rw. Disposition: False Alarm.
10:58 Trespassing
Occurred on North St. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).
1:23 Domestic Violence - Verbal Non-Aggravated
Occurred on Fourth St. . Disposition: Report Taken.
2:48 False Alarms
Occurred at Western Geophysical on Supply Rw. . . Disposition: False Alarm.
4:55 Vandalism - Less than $1,000 Occurred at Creekside Apartments on Finley Dr. Disposition: Completed.
7:24 Unlicensed Driver
Officer initiated activity at S. Eighth St/Hope St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.
7:45 Disturbing the Peace
Occurred on North St. . Disposition: Completed.
8:44 Suspicious Person
Occurred on E. San Emidio St. Disposition: Completed.
9:53 Traffic Stop Officer initiated activity at First St/North St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).
2:20 Misc - Patrol Check
Occurred on Kern St. Disposition: Checks Ok.
3:15 Suspicious Circumstances 2304160002
Occurred at Garratt St/E. San Emidio St. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.
