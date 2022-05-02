9:01 Animal Control
Officer initiated activity at North St, Taft. . Disposition: Report Taken.
11:30 Theft under $50
Occurred at Fred's Cigarette Store on Sixth St. . . Disposition: Report Taken.
12:02 Pedestrian Check
Officer initiated activity at Woodrow St, Taft. (Hundred block.) N/ALY. . Disposition: Checks Ok.
12:03 Suspicious Person
Occurred at Safe 1 Credit Union on W. Kern St. . . Disposition: Checks Ok.
12:35 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency
Officer initiated activity at Oak St/S. Eighth St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.
1:15 Building Check
Occurred at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park on N. Tenth St. . . Disposition: Completed.
1:59 Misc - Patrol Check
Occurred at Imperial Gardens on Woodrow St. . . Disposition: Checks Ok.
2:14 Hit and Run w/prop Damage, no injury
Occurred at McDonalds on Kern St. . . Disposition: Completed.
2:31 Animal Control
Occurred on Seventh St. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.
3:23 Welfare Check - Misc.
Occurred at College Community Service on Fourth St. . . Disposition: Checks Ok.
3:38 Theft under $50
Occurred at Imperial Gardens on Woodrow St. . . Disposition: Report Taken.
3:55 Welfare Check - Misc.
Occurred on E. Kern St.. Disposition: Checks Ok.
3:57 Stored Auto
Officer initiated activity at Second St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Completed.
4:08 Probation / Parole Search
Officer initiated activity at Naylor Av, South Taft. . Disposition: No Action Taken.
5:00 Assist other Departments
Officer initiated activity at D St, Taft Heights. . Disposition: Outside Assist.
5:45 Lost Property
Occurred at Rite Aid on Kern St. . . Disposition: Report Taken.
7:35 Pedestrian Check
Officer initiated activity at Rose Av/Wood St, South Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.
8:45 Traffic Stop
Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/Main St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).
10:12 Suspicious Circumstances
Occurred on North St. . Disposition: Report Taken.
10:41 Misc - Patrol Check
Officer initiated activity at Mallory Ct/Graydon Av, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.
11:19 Misc - Patrol Check
Officer initiated activity at Coopers True Value Home Center, Ninth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.
11:49 Traffic Stop
Officer initiated activity at Birch St/Polk St, Ford City. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).
12:02 Misc - Patrol Check
Officer initiated activity at Mallory Ct/Graydon Av, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.
12:09 Suspicious Person
Occurred at Third St/Woodrow St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.
12:51 Driving while Suspended/Revoked
Officer initiated activity at Kern St/Fifth St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).
1:53 Traffic Stop
Officer initiated activity at Third St/Main St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).
2:22 Traffic Stop
Officer initiated activity at San Emidio St/Fourth St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).
2:31 False Alarms
Occurred at Outpost Food And Gas on Sixth St. . . Disposition: False Alarm.
4:12 Traffic Stop
Officer initiated activity at Center St/Eighth St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).
4:30 Traffic Stop
Officer initiated activity at Crystal St/Shattuck Av, South Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).
5:13 Suspicious Circumstances
Occurred at Foster's Donuts on Kern St. . . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).
