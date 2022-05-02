Taft Police

9:01 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at North St, Taft. . Disposition: Report Taken.

11:30 Theft under $50

Occurred at Fred's Cigarette Store on Sixth St. . . Disposition: Report Taken.

12:02 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Woodrow St, Taft. (Hundred block.) N/ALY. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:03 Suspicious Person

Occurred at Safe 1 Credit Union on W. Kern St. . . Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:35 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Officer initiated activity at Oak St/S. Eighth St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

1:15 Building Check

Occurred at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park on N. Tenth St. . . Disposition: Completed.

1:59 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred at Imperial Gardens on Woodrow St. . . Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:14 Hit and Run w/prop Damage, no injury

Occurred at McDonalds on Kern St. . . Disposition: Completed.

2:31 Animal Control

Occurred on Seventh St. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

3:23 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred at College Community Service on Fourth St. . . Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:38 Theft under $50

Occurred at Imperial Gardens on Woodrow St. . . Disposition: Report Taken.

3:55 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred on E. Kern St.. Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:57 Stored Auto

Officer initiated activity at Second St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Completed.

4:08 Probation / Parole Search

Officer initiated activity at Naylor Av, South Taft. . Disposition: No Action Taken.

5:00 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at D St, Taft Heights. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

5:45 Lost Property

Occurred at Rite Aid on Kern St. . . Disposition: Report Taken.

7:35 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Rose Av/Wood St, South Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

8:45 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/Main St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

10:12 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on North St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

10:41 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Mallory Ct/Graydon Av, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

11:19 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Coopers True Value Home Center, Ninth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

11:49 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Birch St/Polk St, Ford City. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

12:02 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Mallory Ct/Graydon Av, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

12:09 Suspicious Person

Occurred at Third St/Woodrow St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

12:51 Driving while Suspended/Revoked

Officer initiated activity at Kern St/Fifth St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

1:53 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Third St/Main St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

2:22 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at San Emidio St/Fourth St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

2:31 False Alarms

Occurred at Outpost Food And Gas on Sixth St. . . Disposition: False Alarm.

4:12 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Center St/Eighth St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

4:30 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Crystal St/Shattuck Av, South Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

5:13 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Foster's Donuts on Kern St. . . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).