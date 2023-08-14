7:09 Assist other Departments
Occurred on E St. . Disposition: Outside Assist.
7:43 Animal Control
Occurred on E. Warren St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.
8:01 Loitering Occurred at Foster's Donuts on Kern St. . . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).
8:25 Welfare Check - Misc.
Occurred at Taft Methodist Church on North St. . . Disposition: Checks Ok.
9:29 Animal Control 2308100016
Occurred at First St/Kern St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.
11:26 Follow Up Investigation
Officer initiated activity at Sno White, Center St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.
11:40 Pedestrian Check
Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Warren St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.
1:43 Disturbing the Peace
Occurred on Sixth St. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Unable to Locate.
3:24 Possession Paraphernalia
Occurred on Center St.. Disposition: Arrest Made.
4:04 Loitering
Occurred at Domino's Pizza on Kern St. . . Disposition: Counseled.
4:15 False Alarms
Occurred at C&j Energy Well Services Inc on E. Center St. . . Disposition: False Alarm.
5:51 Threatened Offense
Occurred at Lampkin Law Offices on Sixth St. . . Disposition: Unfounded.
7:18 Pedestrian Check 2308100024
Officer initiated activity at Taft Police Department, Commerce Wy, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.
7:26 Welfare Check - Misc.
Occurred at Albertsons on Kern St. . . Disposition: Checks Ok.
7:42 Vandalism - Less than $1,000
Occurred at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park on N. Tenth St. . . Disposition: Report Taken.
9:40 Misc - Patrol Check
Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.
10:21 Hit and Run w/prop Damage, no injury
Occurred on Pierce St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.
1:29 Suspicious Circumstances
Occurred at Jacobs Burgers on Kern St. . . Disposition: Checks Ok.
2:46 Traffic Stop
Officer initiated activity at E. Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).
5:22 Assist other Departments
Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.