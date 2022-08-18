Taft Police

5:55 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Heritage Park on Eighth St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

6:11 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Main St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

8:20 Code Enforcement

Occurred on Woodrow St. . Disposition: Completed.

11:23 Theft under $50

Occurred at Dave's Glass Shop on Sixth St. . Disposition: Civil Problem.

12:14 Theft under $50

Occurred on Williams Wy. . Disposition: Completed.

12:41 Animal Control

Occurred at Heritage Park on Eighth St. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

2:29 Theft under $50

Occurred at La Salsa Fresh Grill on E. Kern St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

2:48 Animal Control

Occurred at Coopers True Value Home Center on Ninth St. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

3:03 Lost Property

Occurred at Sixth St/Kern St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

3:57 Miscellaneous Disturbance

Occurred at Imperial Gardens on Woodrow St. . Disposition: Completed.

7:28 Suspicious Person

Occurred at The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day on Church St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

:41 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

8:12 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Taft Police Department, Commerce Wy, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

8:35 False Alarms

Occurred on Sunset Ln. . Disposition: Disregard From Alarm Company.

8:36 Assist other Departments

Occurred at Montview Av/Wood St. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

8:53 Theft under $50 2208170031

Occurred at The Fort on N. Tenth St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

10:00 Misc. - Extra Patrol 2208170032

Occurred at Fifth St/Main St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:28 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Main St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:30 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Outpost Food And Gas, Sixth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

1145 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Main St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

4:09 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Occurred at Calvary Temple Assembly Of God on Kern St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.