8:26 Welfare Check - Misc.
Occurred on Grant Terrace Dr. . Disposition: Checks Ok.
11:47 Domestic Violence - Hands/Feet
Occurred on Kern St. . Disposition: Unfounded.
2:37 Missing Juvenile
Occurred at Imperial Gardens on Woodrow St. . . Disposition: Report Taken.
2:43 Animal Control
Occurred on Warren St. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.
3:38 Assist other Departments
Occurred at Cedar St/Hwy 119. . Disposition: Completed.
3:41 Assist other Departments
Officer initiated activity at Date St/Tyler St, Ford City. . Disposition: Outside Assist.
3:55 Follow Up Investigation
Officer initiated activity at BV Lake, (Unknown Address). . Disposition: No Action Taken.
7:09 Traffic Accident - Non Injury Occurred at Albertsons on Kern St. . . Disposition: No Action Taken.
7:27 DUI, no accident
Occurred at Fastrip Food Store on Kern St. . . . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.
8:11 Follow Up Investigation
Occurred at Imperial Gardens on Woodrow St. . . Disposition: Completed.
9:32 Pedestrian Check
Officer initiated activity at Fred's Cigarette Store, Sixth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.
9:46 Misc - Patrol Check
Officer initiated activity at Westside Arms, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.
9:48 Traffic Stop
Officer initiated activity at Kern St/Second St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).
10:07 Traffic Stop
Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/Warren St, Taft. . Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.
10:31 Assist other Departments
Officer initiated activity at Crystal St, South Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.
11:53 Assist other Departments
Officer initiated activity at D St, Taft.. Disposition: Outside Assist.
11:58 False Alarms
Occurred at Artz Liquor & Deli on Kern St. . . Disposition: False Alarm.
1:47 Assist other Departments
Occurred on South St.. . Disposition: Cancel Assignment.
1:16 Misc - Patrol Check
Officer initiated activity at Westside Arms, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.
1:20 Assist other Departments
Officer initiated activity at Pierce St, Ford City. . Disposition: Outside Assist.
1:44 DUI, no accident
Officer initiated activity at Taylor St, Ford City. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Arrest Made.
2:57 Misc - Patrol Check
Officer initiated activity at Westside Arms, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.
4:29 Follow Up Investigation
Officer initiated activity at D St, Taft Heights. . Disposition: Completed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.