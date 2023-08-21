1police

8:26 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred on Grant Terrace Dr. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:47 Domestic Violence - Hands/Feet

Occurred on Kern St. . Disposition: Unfounded.

2:37 Missing Juvenile

Occurred at Imperial Gardens on Woodrow St. . . Disposition: Report Taken.

2:43 Animal Control

Occurred on Warren St. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

3:38 Assist other Departments

Occurred at Cedar St/Hwy 119. . Disposition: Completed.

3:41 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Date St/Tyler St, Ford City. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

3:55 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at BV Lake, (Unknown Address). . Disposition: No Action Taken.

7:09 Traffic Accident - Non Injury Occurred at Albertsons on Kern St. . . Disposition: No Action Taken.

7:27 DUI, no accident

Occurred at Fastrip Food Store on Kern St. . . . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

8:11 Follow Up Investigation

Occurred at Imperial Gardens on Woodrow St. . . Disposition: Completed.

9:32 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Fred's Cigarette Store, Sixth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

9:46 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Westside Arms, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

9:48 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Kern St/Second St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

10:07 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/Warren St, Taft. . Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.

10:31 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Crystal St, South Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

11:53 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at D St, Taft.. Disposition: Outside Assist.

11:58 False Alarms

Occurred at Artz Liquor & Deli on Kern St. . . Disposition: False Alarm.

1:47 Assist other Departments

Occurred on South St.. . Disposition: Cancel Assignment.

1:16 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Westside Arms, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

1:20 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Pierce St, Ford City. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

1:44 DUI, no accident

Officer initiated activity at Taylor St, Ford City. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Arrest Made.

2:57 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Westside Arms, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

4:29 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at D St, Taft Heights. . Disposition: Completed.