7:14 DUI, no accident
Officer initiated activity at Franklin Field, E. Cedar St, Ford City. . Disposition: Arrest Made.
8:51 Theft under $50
Occurred on Center St. . Disposition: Completed.
11:47 Traffic Stop
Officer initiated activity at Rite Aid, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.
12:37 Loitering, other than schools
Occurred at Jacobs Burgers on Kern St. . . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).
12:41 Vandalism - Less than $1,000
Occurred at Braun Electric Company on E. Main St. . . Disposition: Unfounded.
2:00 False Alarms
Occurred at C&j Energy Well Services Inc on E. Center St. . . Disposition: False Alarm.
2:48 Suspicious Person 2
Occurred on S. Tenth St. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).
3:18 Misc - Patrol Check
Occurred on Wildcat Wy. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Checks Ok.
4:01 Disturbing the Peace
Occurred on San Emidio St. Disposition: Completed.
4:22 Trespassing
Occurred on S. Tenth St. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).
4:39 Traffic Stop
Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/Lucard St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).
6:28 Public Nusiance
Occurred on Bell Av. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.
9:55 Pedestrian Check
Officer initiated activity at N. Lincoln St, Ford City. . Disposition: Completed.
11:06 Suspicious Circumstances
Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/North St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.
1:57 Suspicious Circumstances
Occurred on Center St. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Unable to Locate.
