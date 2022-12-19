Taft Police 1

7:14 DUI, no accident

Officer initiated activity at Franklin Field, E. Cedar St, Ford City. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

8:51 Theft under $50

Occurred on Center St. . Disposition: Completed.

11:47 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Rite Aid, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

12:37 Loitering, other than schools

Occurred at Jacobs Burgers on Kern St. . . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

12:41 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred at Braun Electric Company on E. Main St. . . Disposition: Unfounded.

2:00 False Alarms

Occurred at C&j Energy Well Services Inc on E. Center St. . . Disposition: False Alarm.

2:48 Suspicious Person 2

Occurred on S. Tenth St. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

3:18 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred on Wildcat Wy. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Checks Ok.

4:01 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on San Emidio St. Disposition: Completed.

4:22 Trespassing

Occurred on S. Tenth St. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

4:39 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/Lucard St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

6:28 Public Nusiance

Occurred on Bell Av. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

9:55 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at N. Lincoln St, Ford City. . Disposition: Completed.

11:06 Suspicious Circumstances

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/North St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

1:57 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Center St. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Unable to Locate.