11:26 Traffic Stop
Officer initiated activity at Hillard St/Keene Ln, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).
12:53 Disturbing the Peace
Occurred on Woodrow St. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).
12:56 False Alarms
Occurred at Taft Plumbing Co on E. Main St. . Disposition: False Alarm.
1:47 DUI, no accident
Occurred at Main St/Third St. . Disposition: Unfounded.
2:36 Traffic Stop
Officer initiated activity at S. Eighth St/Oak St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).
3:29 Animal Control
Officer initiated activity at Animal Shelter, E. Ash St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.
3:47 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal
Occurred on S. Seventh St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.
5:20 Suspicious Person
Occurred at Devons Body Shop on Main St. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.
5:40 Theft under $50
Occurred at Dollar General on S. Tenth St. . Disposition: Completed.
9:00 Assist other Departments
Officer initiated activity at N. Lincoln St, Ford City. Disposition: Outside Assist.
9:34 Found Property Report
Occurred on Williams Wy. . Disposition: Report Taken.
9:57 Abandoned Vehicle
Occurred on Lucard St.. . Disposition: Towed Vehicle.
2:22 Misc - Patrol Check
Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.
3:50 Disturbing the Peace
Occurred at Fastrip Food Store on Kern St. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.
