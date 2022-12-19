Taft Police 1

11:26 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Hillard St/Keene Ln, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

12:53 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on Woodrow St. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

12:56 False Alarms

Occurred at Taft Plumbing Co on E. Main St. . Disposition: False Alarm.

1:47 DUI, no accident

Occurred at Main St/Third St. . Disposition: Unfounded.

2:36 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at S. Eighth St/Oak St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

3:29 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at Animal Shelter, E. Ash St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

3:47 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on S. Seventh St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

5:20 Suspicious Person

Occurred at Devons Body Shop on Main St. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

5:40 Theft under $50

Occurred at Dollar General on S. Tenth St. . Disposition: Completed.

9:00 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at N. Lincoln St, Ford City. Disposition: Outside Assist.

9:34 Found Property Report

Occurred on Williams Wy. . Disposition: Report Taken.

9:57 Abandoned Vehicle

Occurred on Lucard St.. . Disposition: Towed Vehicle.

2:22 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:50 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Fastrip Food Store on Kern St. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.