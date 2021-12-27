Taft Police

6:26 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Welcome Inn on Kern St. . Disposition: Completed.

10:28 False Alarms

Occurred at Country Auto on Main St. . Disposition: False Alarm.

12:08 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at C&j Energy Well Services Inc, E. Center St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:33 False Alarms

Occurred at Taft Plumbing Co on E. Main St. . Disposition: Cancel Assignment.

2:07 Burglary - Business/Commercial

Occurred at Ventura Compressor on Oak St. . Disposition: Completed.

2:12 911 Hang-up

Occurred on Ranier Av. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Completed.

6:03 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Jug & Rose on N. Tenth St. . Disposition: Completed.

7:04 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred on Palm St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

7:57 Stolen Vehicle

Occurred on Fourth St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

11:32 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at S. Tenth St/Philippine St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:11 DUI, no accident

Occurred at E. Main St/Hwy 119. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

12:48 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Tenth St/San Emidio St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

3:06 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Coopers True Value Home Center, Ninth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:10 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.