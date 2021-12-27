6:26 Disturbing the Peace
Occurred at Welcome Inn on Kern St. . Disposition: Completed.
10:28 False Alarms
Occurred at Country Auto on Main St. . Disposition: False Alarm.
12:08 Pedestrian Check
Officer initiated activity at C&j Energy Well Services Inc, E. Center St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.
12:33 False Alarms
Occurred at Taft Plumbing Co on E. Main St. . Disposition: Cancel Assignment.
2:07 Burglary - Business/Commercial
Occurred at Ventura Compressor on Oak St. . Disposition: Completed.
2:12 911 Hang-up
Occurred on Ranier Av. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Completed.
6:03 Disturbing the Peace
Occurred at Jug & Rose on N. Tenth St. . Disposition: Completed.
7:04 Misc - Patrol Check
Occurred on Palm St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.
7:57 Stolen Vehicle
Occurred on Fourth St. . Disposition: Report Taken.
11:32 Pedestrian Check
Officer initiated activity at S. Tenth St/Philippine St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.
12:11 DUI, no accident
Occurred at E. Main St/Hwy 119. . Disposition: Arrest Made.
12:48 Misc. - Extra Patrol
Officer initiated activity at Tenth St/San Emidio St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.
3:06 Misc. - Extra Patrol
Officer initiated activity at Coopers True Value Home Center, Ninth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.
3:10 Misc. - Extra Patrol
Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.
