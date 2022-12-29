Taft Police 1

7:43 False Alarms

Occurred on Alpine Av. . Disposition: False Alarm.

10:43 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on Warren St. Disposition: Unfounded.

11:11 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Occurred on North St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

2:52 Welfare Check - Misc.

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Woodrow St, Taft. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

4:20 Assault - non aggravated

Occurred on Kern St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

10:03 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Shattuck Av, South Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

10:12 False Alarms

Occurred at Rite Aid on Kern St. . Disposition: Disregard From Alarm Company.

2:27 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Center St/Fifth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

4:17 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Checks Ok.