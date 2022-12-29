7:43 False Alarms
Occurred on Alpine Av. . Disposition: False Alarm.
10:43 Disturbing the Peace
Occurred on Warren St. Disposition: Unfounded.
11:11 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency
Occurred on North St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.
2:52 Welfare Check - Misc.
Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Woodrow St, Taft. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.
4:20 Assault - non aggravated
Occurred on Kern St. . Disposition: Report Taken.
10:03 Assist other Departments
Officer initiated activity at Shattuck Av, South Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.
10:12 False Alarms
Occurred at Rite Aid on Kern St. . Disposition: Disregard From Alarm Company.
2:27 Pedestrian Check
Officer initiated activity at Center St/Fifth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.
4:17 Misc - Patrol Check
Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Checks Ok.
