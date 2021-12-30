Taft Police

6:21 False Alarms 

Occurred at Fred's Cigarette Store on Sixth St. . Disposition: False Alarm.

8:28 Follow Up Investigation  

Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. . Disposition: Completed.

10:44 Follow Up Investigation 

Officer initiated activity at Fastrip Food Store, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

3:04 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred at Spray Rite on Kern St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

8:25 Disturbing the Peace 

Occurred at Erickson & Brown Funeral on Lucard St. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

9:05 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Naylor Av. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

1:48 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest  

Officer initiated activity at San Emidio St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.