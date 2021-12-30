6:21 False Alarms
Occurred at Fred's Cigarette Store on Sixth St. . Disposition: False Alarm.
8:28 Follow Up Investigation
Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. . Disposition: Completed.
10:44 Follow Up Investigation
Officer initiated activity at Fastrip Food Store, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.
3:04 Vandalism - Less than $1,000
Occurred at Spray Rite on Kern St. . Disposition: Report Taken.
8:25 Disturbing the Peace
Occurred at Erickson & Brown Funeral on Lucard St. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).
9:05 Assist other Departments
Occurred on Naylor Av. . Disposition: Outside Assist.
1:48 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest
Officer initiated activity at San Emidio St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.
