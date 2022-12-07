8:32 911 Hang-up
Occurred on Woodrow St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.
8:37 Traffic Stop
Officer initiated activity at Hwy 119/Enos Ln, Bakersfield. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).
8:57 Follow Up Investigation
Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. . . Disposition: Completed.
8:59 Animal Control
Officer initiated activity at Kern St/First St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.
9:36 Welfare Check - Misc
Occurred on Kern St. Disposition: Checks Ok.
10:02 Vandalism - Less than $1,000
Occurred on S. Tenth St. . Disposition: Report Taken.
10:06 Vandalism - Less than $1,000
Occurred at Imperial Gardens on Woodrow St. . . Disposition: Report Taken.
2:24 Out of Control Juvenile
Occurred on Grey Wy. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).
2:46 Misc - Patrol Check
Occurred at Taft High School on Wildcat Wy. . . Disposition: Checks Ok.
3:25 Welfare Check - Misc.
Officer initiated activity at Taft Police Department, Commerce Wy, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.
4:04 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest
Officer initiated activity at Woodrow St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.
4:15 Theft under $50
Occurred on Lucard St. . Disposition: No Action Taken.
4:28 Theft under $50
Occurred at Skate Park on Cascade Pl. . . Disposition: Completed.
4:59 Misc - Patrol Check
Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Checks Ok.
5:09 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal
Occurred on Main St. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).
5:32 Suspicious Circumstances
Occurred on San Emidio St. Disposition: Report Taken.
7:14 Disturbing the Peace
Occurred on S. Tenth St. . Disposition: Report Taken.
8:35 Assist other Departments
Officer initiated activity at Elm St/Van Buren St, Ford City. Disposition: Outside Assist.
9:01 Assist other Departments
Officer initiated activity at Shattuck Av/South St, South Taft. Disposition: Outside Assist.
10:28 Assist other Departments
Officer initiated activity at Crystal St, South Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.
11:15 Disturbing the Peace
Occurred on S. Tenth St. . Disposition: Completed.
12:02 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest
Occurred at Welcome Inn on Kern St. Disposition: Arrest Made.
2:21 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency
Officer initiated activity at Pico St/General Petroleum Av, South Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.
2:58 DUI, no accident
Officer initiated activity at Wood St/Ward St, South Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.
3:36 False Alarms
Occurred at Countryside Car Wash on Kern St. Disposition: False Alarm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.