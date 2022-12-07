Taft Police 1

8:32 911 Hang-up

Occurred on Woodrow St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

8:37 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Hwy 119/Enos Ln, Bakersfield. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

8:57 Follow Up Investigation

Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. . . Disposition: Completed.

8:59 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at Kern St/First St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

9:36 Welfare Check - Misc

Occurred on Kern St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:02 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred on S. Tenth St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

10:06 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred at Imperial Gardens on Woodrow St. . . Disposition: Report Taken.

2:24 Out of Control Juvenile

Occurred on Grey Wy. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

2:46 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred at Taft High School on Wildcat Wy. . . Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:25 Welfare Check - Misc.

Officer initiated activity at Taft Police Department, Commerce Wy, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

4:04 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Officer initiated activity at Woodrow St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

4:15 Theft under $50

Occurred on Lucard St. . Disposition: No Action Taken.

4:28 Theft under $50

Occurred at Skate Park on Cascade Pl. . . Disposition: Completed.

4:59 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Checks Ok.

5:09 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on Main St. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

5:32 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on San Emidio St. Disposition: Report Taken.

7:14 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on S. Tenth St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

8:35 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Elm St/Van Buren St, Ford City. Disposition: Outside Assist.

9:01 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Shattuck Av/South St, South Taft. Disposition: Outside Assist.

10:28 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Crystal St, South Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

11:15 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on S. Tenth St. . Disposition: Completed.

12:02 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Occurred at Welcome Inn on Kern St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

2:21 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Officer initiated activity at Pico St/General Petroleum Av, South Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

2:58 DUI, no accident

Officer initiated activity at Wood St/Ward St, South Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

3:36 False Alarms

Occurred at Countryside Car Wash on Kern St. Disposition: False Alarm.