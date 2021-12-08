7:40 Theft under $50
Occurred at Fred's Cigarette Store on Sixth St. . . Disposition: Report Taken.
10:52 Animal Control
Occurred on North St.. . Disposition: Completed.
1:12 Welfare Check - Misc.
Occurred at Heritage Park on Eighth St. . . Disposition: Assisted.
3:15 Disturbing the Peace
Occurred at Frosty Freeze on Sixth St. . . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.
5:05 Welfare Check - Misc.
Occurred on Kern St. . Disposition: Completed.
6:39 Domestic Violence - Hands/Feet
Occurred at Dollar Tree on Gardner Field Rd. . . Disposition: Report Taken.
9:46 Under Influence of Controlled Substance
Occurred at Albertsons on Kern St. . . Disposition: Arrest Made.
11:41 False Alarms
Occurred at Braun Electric Company on E. Main St. . . Disposition: Cancel Assignment.
1:50 Misc - Patrol Check
Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Main St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.
2:22 Medical Aid
Occurred on Woodrow St. . Disposition: Assisted.
2:48 Traffic Stop
Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Woodrow St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).
5:35 False Alarms
Occurred at Burger King on Gardner Field Rd. . . Disposition: False Alarm.
5:38 Hit and Run w/prop Damage, no injury
Occurred on Warren St. . Disposition: Report Taken.
5:54 Traffic Stop
Officer initiated activity at Lucard St/Fourth St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.