Taft Police

7:40 Theft under $50

Occurred at Fred's Cigarette Store on Sixth St. . . Disposition: Report Taken.

10:52 Animal Control

Occurred on North St.. . Disposition: Completed.

1:12 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred at Heritage Park on Eighth St. . . Disposition: Assisted.

3:15 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Frosty Freeze on Sixth St. . . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

5:05 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred on Kern St. . Disposition: Completed.

6:39 Domestic Violence - Hands/Feet

Occurred at Dollar Tree on Gardner Field Rd. . . Disposition: Report Taken.

9:46 Under Influence of Controlled Substance

Occurred at Albertsons on Kern St. . . Disposition: Arrest Made.

11:41 False Alarms

Occurred at Braun Electric Company on E. Main St. . . Disposition: Cancel Assignment.

1:50 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Main St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

2:22 Medical Aid

Occurred on Woodrow St. . Disposition: Assisted.

2:48 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Woodrow St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

5:35 False Alarms

Occurred at Burger King on Gardner Field Rd. . . Disposition: False Alarm.

5:38 Hit and Run w/prop Damage, no injury

Occurred on Warren St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

5:54 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Lucard St/Fourth St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).