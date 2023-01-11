8:04 Vandalism - Less than $1,000
Occurred at Jack's Flower Shop on Center St. . Disposition: Report Taken.
12:08 Welfare Check - Misc.
Occurred at Rite Aid on Kern St. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.
1:51 Animal Control
Occurred at Sixth St/Rails To Trails. . Disposition: No Action Taken.
2:49 Theft under $50
Occurred at Rite Aid on Kern St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.
3:28 Welfare Check - Misc.
Occurred on Sunset Ln. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.
3:46 Disturbing the Peace
Occurred at Albertsons on Kern St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.
3:51 Taft City Ordinances
Occurred on Center St. Disposition: Completed.
4:14 Suspicious Person
Occurred at Waldrop's Auto Parts on Kern St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.
5:21 Out of Control Juvenile
Occurred on S. Tenth St. . Disposition: Completed.
6:09 Follow Up Investigation
Officer initiated activity at Taft Police Department, Commerce Wy, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.
7:08 Disturbing the Peace
Occurred on Cypress Ln. . Disposition: Completed.
7:17 Welfare Check - Misc.
Occurred on Loma Vista Av. . Disposition: No Action Taken.
7:32 Traffic Stop
Officer initiated activity at Ash St/Fillmore St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).
8:52 Suspicious Circumstances
Occurred at Sixth St/Main St. . Disposition: Completed.
9:09 Traffic Stop
Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).
11:39 Misc - Patrol Check
Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.
11:45 Disturbing the Peace
Occurred on Kern St. . Disposition: Warning .
12:27 DUI, no accident
Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.
4:38 Misc. - Extra Patrol N. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.
6:15 Domestic Violence - Hands/Feet
Occurred on Lucard St. . Disposition: No Action Taken.
