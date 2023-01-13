6:15 Domestic Violence - Hands/Feet
Occurred on Lucard St. . Disposition: No Action Taken.
6:39 False Alarms
Occurred at Countryside Car Wash on Kern St. . Disposition: False Alarm.
8:30 Animal Control
Occurred on Loma Vista Av. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.
8:31 Public Intoxication
Occurred at Taft College on Cougar Ct. . Disposition: Arrest Made.
10:03 False Alarms
Occurred at Ot's Cookhouse on N. Tenth St. . Disposition: Cancel Assignment.
12:48 Follow Up Investigation
Officer initiated activity at Mckinley St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.
1:06 Follow Up Investigation
Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. . Disposition: Completed.
2:49 Unlicensed Driver
Officer initiated activity at Tenth St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.
3:49 Traffic Stop
Officer initiated activity at N. Lincoln St/Hawthorne St, Ford City. Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.
4:25 Disturbing the Peace
Occurred on Bell Av. . Disposition: Completed.
5:05 Misc. - Extra Patrol
Occurred at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park on N. Tenth St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.
5:14 Extortion
Occurred on Sierra St. . Disposition: Report Taken.
5:58 Follow Up Investigation
Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. . Disposition: Completed.
6:19 Trespassing
Occurred on North St. . Disposition: Unfounded.
6:55 Assist other Departments
Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. . Disposition: Report Taken.
10:27 Misc. - Extra Patrol
Occurred at Oasis on North St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.
