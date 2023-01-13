1police

6:15 Domestic Violence - Hands/Feet

Occurred on Lucard St. . Disposition: No Action Taken.

6:39 False Alarms

Occurred at Countryside Car Wash on Kern St. . Disposition: False Alarm.

8:30 Animal Control

Occurred on Loma Vista Av. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

8:31 Public Intoxication

Occurred at Taft College on Cougar Ct. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

10:03 False Alarms

Occurred at Ot's Cookhouse on N. Tenth St. . Disposition: Cancel Assignment.

12:48 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Mckinley St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

1:06 Follow Up Investigation

Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. . Disposition: Completed.

2:49 Unlicensed Driver

Officer initiated activity at Tenth St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.

3:49 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at N. Lincoln St/Hawthorne St, Ford City. Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.

4:25 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on Bell Av. . Disposition: Completed.

5:05 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Occurred at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park on N. Tenth St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

5:14 Extortion

Occurred on Sierra St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

5:58 Follow Up Investigation

Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. . Disposition: Completed.

6:19 Trespassing

Occurred on North St. . Disposition: Unfounded.

6:55 Assist other Departments

Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. . Disposition: Report Taken.

10:27 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Occurred at Oasis on North St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.