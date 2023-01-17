1police

6:42 False Alarms

Occurred on Center St. . Disposition: False Alarm.

7:02 Theft under $50

Occurred at Creekside Apartments on Finley Dr. . . Disposition: Report Taken.

8:07 Trespassing

Occurred at Taft Church Of Christ on S. Tenth St. . . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

8:18 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Lucky 7, S. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

9:45 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred on S. Tenth St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

11:01 False Alarms

Occurred on Woodlawn Av. Disposition: Disregard From Alarm Company.

12:46 Possession Prohibited Illegal Weapons

Occurred on Lucard St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

1:30 Traffic Accident - Private Property

Occurred at Albertsons on Kern St. . . Disposition: Civil Problem.

1:30 Suspicious Person

Occurred on Kern St. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

3:00 DUI, no accident

Occurred at Airport Rd/Hwy 119. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

8:33 DUI, no accident

Occurred at Gas Wars on Center St. . . Disposition: Arrest Made.

10:32 False Alarms

Occurred at Jack's Flower Shop on Center St. . . Disposition: False Alarm.

11:48 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Downtown Business District, Fifth St/Center St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:48 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

12:17 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Kern St. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

12:44 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Crystal St, South Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

1:38 False Alarms

Occurred at Jack's Flower Shop on Center St. Disposition: False Alarm.

2:07 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Creekside Apartments, Finley Dr, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.