6:42 False Alarms
Occurred on Center St. . Disposition: False Alarm.
7:02 Theft under $50
Occurred at Creekside Apartments on Finley Dr. . . Disposition: Report Taken.
8:07 Trespassing
Occurred at Taft Church Of Christ on S. Tenth St. . . Disposition: Unable to Locate.
8:18 Assist other Departments
Officer initiated activity at Lucky 7, S. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.
9:45 Vandalism - Less than $1,000
Occurred on S. Tenth St. . Disposition: Report Taken.
11:01 False Alarms
Occurred on Woodlawn Av. Disposition: Disregard From Alarm Company.
12:46 Possession Prohibited Illegal Weapons
Occurred on Lucard St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.
1:30 Traffic Accident - Private Property
Occurred at Albertsons on Kern St. . . Disposition: Civil Problem.
1:30 Suspicious Person
Occurred on Kern St. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.
3:00 DUI, no accident
Occurred at Airport Rd/Hwy 119. Disposition: Unable to Locate.
8:33 DUI, no accident
Occurred at Gas Wars on Center St. . . Disposition: Arrest Made.
10:32 False Alarms
Occurred at Jack's Flower Shop on Center St. . . Disposition: False Alarm.
11:48 Misc - Patrol Check
Officer initiated activity at Downtown Business District, Fifth St/Center St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.
11:48 Traffic Stop
Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).
12:17 Suspicious Circumstances
Occurred on Kern St. Disposition: Unable to Locate.
12:44 Assist other Departments
Officer initiated activity at Crystal St, South Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.
1:38 False Alarms
Occurred at Jack's Flower Shop on Center St. Disposition: False Alarm.
2:07 Misc - Patrol Check
Officer initiated activity at Creekside Apartments, Finley Dr, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.
