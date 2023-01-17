8:44 Hit and Run w/prop Damage, no injury
Occurred on Lucard St. . Disposition: Completed.
12:02 Animal Control
Officer initiated activity at Kern St/Ninth St, Taft. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.
2:36 Animal Control
Occurred on Terrace Dr. Disposition: Animal Pickup.
4:10 Found Property Report
Occurred at Goodwill Industries on Finley Dr. . . Disposition: Report Taken.
4:11 Misc. - Family Disturbance
Occurred on Cypress Ln. . Disposition: Completed.
5:43 Suspicious Person
Occurred on Kern St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.
8:10 Misc - Patrol Check
Officer initiated activity at Lucard St, Taft.north alley. . Disposition: Checks Ok.
9:46 False Alarms
Occurred at Dari Delite on Finley Dr. Disposition: False Alarm.
10:09 Misc - Patrol Check
Officer initiated activity at Second St/Center St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.
10:17 Disturbing the Peace
Occurred at Main St/Second St. Disposition: Completed.
11:25 False Alarms
Occurred at C&j Energy Well Services Inc on E. Center St. Disposition: False Alarm.
2:35 Traffic Stop
Officer initiated activity at N. Lincoln St/Cedar St, Ford City. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).
