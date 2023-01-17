1police

8:44 Hit and Run w/prop Damage, no injury

Occurred on Lucard St. . Disposition: Completed.

12:02 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at Kern St/Ninth St, Taft. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

2:36 Animal Control

Occurred on Terrace Dr. Disposition: Animal Pickup.

4:10 Found Property Report

Occurred at Goodwill Industries on Finley Dr. . . Disposition: Report Taken.

4:11 Misc. - Family Disturbance

Occurred on Cypress Ln. . Disposition: Completed.

5:43 Suspicious Person

Occurred on Kern St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

8:10 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Lucard St, Taft.north alley. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:46 False Alarms

Occurred at Dari Delite on Finley Dr. Disposition: False Alarm.

10:09 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Second St/Center St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:17 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Main St/Second St. Disposition: Completed.

11:25 False Alarms

Occurred at C&j Energy Well Services Inc on E. Center St. Disposition: False Alarm.

2:35 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at N. Lincoln St/Cedar St, Ford City. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).