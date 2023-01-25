6:55 Animal Control
Occurred on San Emidio St. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.
8:19 Assist other Departments
Occurred at Sixth St/North St. . Disposition: Outside Assist.
8:43 Vandalism - Less than $1,000
Occurred at Save More Market on Finley Dr. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).
9:12 Animal Control
Occurred on Main St. Disposition: Completed.
10:28 Pedestrian Check
Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.
10:58 Animal Control
Occurred at Fourth St/North St. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.
12:02 Animal Control
Occurred at Parkview School on A St. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.
12:39 Traffic Stop
Officer initiated activity at Hwy 119/Gardner Field Rd, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).
2:52 Indecent exposure
Occurred at Warren St/Sixth St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.
5:26 Follow Up Investigation
Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. . Disposition: Completed.
7:35 Theft under $50
Occurred at Dollar General on S. Tenth St. . Disposition: Report Taken.
8:04 Suspicious Circumstances
Occurred at La Salsa Fresh Grill on E. Kern St. . Disposition: Report Taken.
10:57 Misc - Patrol Check
Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.
12:59 Assist other Departments
Occurred on Fillmore St. . Disposition: Outside Assist.
1:21 Misc - Patrol Check
Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.
4:16 Misc - Patrol Check
Officer initiated activity at North St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.
4:46 Misc - Patrol Check
Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.
4:52 Pedestrian Check 2301240005
Officer initiated activity at Taft Branch Library Kern County, Cougar Ct, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.
4:56 Misc - Patrol Check
Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.
4:57 False Alarms
Occurred at C&j Energy Well Services Inc on E. Center St. . Disposition: False Alarm.
