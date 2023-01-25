1police

6:55 Animal Control

Occurred on San Emidio St. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

8:19 Assist other Departments

Occurred at Sixth St/North St. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

8:43 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred at Save More Market on Finley Dr. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

9:12 Animal Control

Occurred on Main St. Disposition: Completed.

10:28 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

10:58 Animal Control

Occurred at Fourth St/North St. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

12:02 Animal Control

Occurred at Parkview School on A St. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

12:39 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Hwy 119/Gardner Field Rd, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

2:52 Indecent exposure

Occurred at Warren St/Sixth St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

5:26 Follow Up Investigation

Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. . Disposition: Completed.

7:35 Theft under $50

Occurred at Dollar General on S. Tenth St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

8:04 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at La Salsa Fresh Grill on E. Kern St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

10:57 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:59 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Fillmore St. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

1:21 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

4:16 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at North St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

4:46 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

4:52 Pedestrian Check 2301240005

Officer initiated activity at Taft Branch Library Kern County, Cougar Ct, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

4:56 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

4:57 False Alarms

Occurred at C&j Energy Well Services Inc on E. Center St. . Disposition: False Alarm.