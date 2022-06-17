Taft PD

7:00 Animal Control

Occurred at Albertsons on Kern St. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

7:11 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park on N. Tenth St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

9:13 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Auto Zone, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:08 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Officer initiated activity at Auto Zone, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

10:12 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Creekside Apartments on Finley Dr. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

11:48 Follow Up Investigation

Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. . Disposition: Completed.

12:28 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Lierly Av, South Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

1:39 Follow Up Investigation

Occurred at Creekside Apartments on Finley Dr. . Disposition: Report Taken.

1:47 Animal Control

Occurred on Woodrow St. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

1:25 False Alarms

Occurred at Acme Jewelry on Center St. . Disposition: False Alarm.

4:31 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Garratt St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

4:45 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Creekside Apartments, Finley Dr, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

7:18 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Franklin Av, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

7:47 False Alarms

Occurred at College Community Service on Fourth St. . Disposition: Disregard From Alarm Company.

8:33 False Alarms

Occurred on San Emidio St. . Disposition: Disregard From Alarm Company.

8:41 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Heritage Park, Eighth St, Taft. . Disposition: No Action Taken.

9:47 Domestic Violence - Hands/Feet

Occurred on Fourth St. . Disposition: Unfounded.

9:50 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Taft Police Department, Commerce Wy, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

11:52 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Montview Av. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

4:24 Medical Aid

Occurred on S. Tenth St. . Disposition: Assisted.

4:52 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Gardner Field Rd/Hwy 119, Taft. . Disposition: Warning.