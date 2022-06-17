7:00 Animal Control
Occurred at Albertsons on Kern St. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.
7:11 Welfare Check - Misc.
Occurred at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park on N. Tenth St. . Disposition: Report Taken.
9:13 Pedestrian Check
Officer initiated activity at Auto Zone, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.
10:08 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest
Officer initiated activity at Auto Zone, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.
10:12 Disturbing the Peace
Occurred at Creekside Apartments on Finley Dr. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.
11:48 Follow Up Investigation
Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. . Disposition: Completed.
12:28 Assist other Departments
Officer initiated activity at Lierly Av, South Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.
1:39 Follow Up Investigation
Occurred at Creekside Apartments on Finley Dr. . Disposition: Report Taken.
1:47 Animal Control
Occurred on Woodrow St. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.
1:25 False Alarms
Occurred at Acme Jewelry on Center St. . Disposition: False Alarm.
4:31 Follow Up Investigation
Officer initiated activity at Garratt St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.
4:45 Follow Up Investigation
Officer initiated activity at Creekside Apartments, Finley Dr, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.
7:18 Follow Up Investigation
Officer initiated activity at Franklin Av, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.
7:47 False Alarms
Occurred at College Community Service on Fourth St. . Disposition: Disregard From Alarm Company.
8:33 False Alarms
Occurred on San Emidio St. . Disposition: Disregard From Alarm Company.
8:41 Follow Up Investigation
Officer initiated activity at Heritage Park, Eighth St, Taft. . Disposition: No Action Taken.
9:47 Domestic Violence - Hands/Feet
Occurred on Fourth St. . Disposition: Unfounded.
9:50 Follow Up Investigation
Officer initiated activity at Taft Police Department, Commerce Wy, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.
11:52 Assist other Departments
Occurred on Montview Av. . Disposition: Outside Assist.
4:24 Medical Aid
Occurred on S. Tenth St. . Disposition: Assisted.
4:52 Traffic Stop
Officer initiated activity at Gardner Field Rd/Hwy 119, Taft. . Disposition: Warning.
