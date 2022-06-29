8:28 Animal Control
Officer initiated activity at Burger King, Gardner Field Rd, Taft. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.
8:34 Missing Person - Adult
Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. . . Disposition: Report Taken.
9:35 False Alarms
Occurred at Wildlife Services on Finley Dr. . . Disposition: False Alarm.
10:24 Violation Court Orders
Occurred on Seventh St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.
11:07 Animal Control
Occurred at Goodwill Industries on Finley Dr. . . Disposition: Animal Pickup.
11:45 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest
Officer initiated activity at Seventh St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.
1:31 Burglary- Residential
Occurred on Third St. . Disposition: Report Taken.
2:05 Animal Control
Occurred at Auto Zone on Kern St. . . Disposition: Unfounded.
3:13 Hit and Run w/prop Damage, no injury
Occurred on Fourth St. . Disposition: Report Taken.
3:25 Animal Control
Occurred on Kern St. Disposition: Unable to Locate.
4:46 Suspicious Circumstances
Occurred at Sixth St/Kern St. . Disposition: Completed.
4:53 Misc. - Family Disturbance
Occurred on Sunset Ln. . Disposition: Warning
5:32 Animal Control
Occurred on S. Tenth St. . Disposition: Completed.
6:12 Follow Up Investigation
Officer initiated activity at S. Eighth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.
7:44 Disturbing the Peace
Occurred at Dollar Tree on Gardner Field Rd. . . Disposition: Unable to Locate.
8:29 Follow Up Investigation
Officer initiated activity at Lierly Av, South Taft. . Disposition: Completed.
2:33 Disturbing the Peace
Occurred at Fastrip Food Store on Kern St. . . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.
4:00 False Alarms
Occurred at Countryside Car Wash on Kern St. . . Disposition: False Alarm.
4:13 Traffic Stop
Officer initiated activity at Tenth St/Center St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).
