Taft PD

8:28 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at Burger King, Gardner Field Rd, Taft. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

8:34 Missing Person - Adult

Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. . . Disposition: Report Taken.

9:35 False Alarms

Occurred at Wildlife Services on Finley Dr. . . Disposition: False Alarm.

10:24 Violation Court Orders

Occurred on Seventh St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

11:07 Animal Control

Occurred at Goodwill Industries on Finley Dr. . . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

11:45 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Officer initiated activity at Seventh St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

1:31 Burglary- Residential

Occurred on Third St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

2:05 Animal Control

Occurred at Auto Zone on Kern St. . . Disposition: Unfounded.

3:13 Hit and Run w/prop Damage, no injury

Occurred on Fourth St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

3:25 Animal Control

Occurred on Kern St. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

4:46 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Sixth St/Kern St. . Disposition: Completed.

4:53 Misc. - Family Disturbance

Occurred on Sunset Ln. . Disposition: Warning

5:32 Animal Control

Occurred on S. Tenth St. . Disposition: Completed.

6:12 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at S. Eighth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

7:44 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Dollar Tree on Gardner Field Rd. . . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

8:29 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Lierly Av, South Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

2:33 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Fastrip Food Store on Kern St. . . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

4:00 False Alarms

Occurred at Countryside Car Wash on Kern St. . . Disposition: False Alarm.

4:13 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Tenth St/Center St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).