7:52 Trespassing
Occurred on E. Kern St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.
7:58 Animal Control
Occurred on Franklin Av. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Completed.
10:02 False Alarms
Occurred at Wilson's Industrial Pump on Kern St. . Disposition: False Alarm.
10:37 Follow Up Investigation
Officer initiated activity at W. Ash St, Ford City. . Disposition: Completed.
11:42 Welfare Check - Misc.
Occurred on North St. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.
11:48 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency
Occurred on Third St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.
12:18 Hazardous Situation - Non Crimina
Occurred at Tenth St/Kern St. . Disposition: Completed.
12:57 Misc - Patrol Check
Officer initiated activity at Wildcat Wy, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.
2:38 Animal Control
Occurred at Fifth St/Kern St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.
3:48 Disturbing the Peace
Occurred at Lincoln Jr High School on Sixth St. . Disposition: Completed.
5:23 Trespassing
Occurred on S. Tenth St. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.
6:31 Theft under $50
Occurred at Rite Aid on Kern St. . Disposition: Report Taken.
6:34 Follow Up Investigation
Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. . Disposition: Completed.
8:14 Misc. - Extra Patrol
Occurred on North St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.
8:52 Medical Aid
Occurred at Dollar General on S. Tenth St. . Disposition: Assisted.
9:40 Disturbing the Peace
Occurred on Philippine St. . Disposition: Completed.
10:01 Misc. - Extra Patrol
Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.
1:50 False Alarms
Occurred at Mile 1 Insurance on Kern St. . Disposition: False Alarm.
2:08 Misc - Patrol Check
Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.
