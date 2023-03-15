1police

7:44 Animal Control

Occurred on E. Warren St. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

7:59 Animal Control

Occurred on Woodrow St. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

9:48 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Rails To Trails, Taft. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

10:23 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred on North St. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

11:41 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred at Chamber Of Commerce on Kern St. . . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

11:46 Possession Amphetamines

Officer initiated activity at Welcome Inn, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

12:10 Unlicensed Driver

Occurred at Tenth St/San Emidio St. . Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.

1:02 Theft under $50

Occurred at Jug & Rose on N. Tenth St. . . Disposition: Report Taken.

3:39 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred at Western Geophysical on Supply Rw. . . Disposition: Report Taken.

4:05 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Little Ceasar's Pizza on Kern St. . . Disposition: Completed.

4:53 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Albertsons on Kern St. . . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

6:47 Loitering, other than schools

Occurred at Country Corner Florist on Kern St. . . Disposition: Completed.

7:42 Loitering, other than schools

Occurred at Dollar Tree on Gardner Field Rd. . . Disposition: Arrest Made.

7:45 Theft under $50

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

10:39 Reckless Driving

Occurred at Seventh St/Kern St. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

11:10 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Fastrip Food Store, Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

11:25 Assist other Departments 2303140024

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/Supply Rw, Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

12:09 Traffic Stop 2

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Center St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

3:46 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft south alley. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

5:00 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred at Department Of Motor Vehicles on Center St. . . Disposition: Checks Ok.

5:41 Burglary - Business/Commercial 2303150004

Occurred at Frosty Freeze on Sixth St. . . Disposition: Report Taken.

6:33 False Alarms

Occurred on E. Woodrow St. Disposition: Cancel Assignment.

6:56 Animal Control

Occurred on San Emidio St.