7:44 Animal Control
Occurred on E. Warren St. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.
7:59 Animal Control
Occurred on Woodrow St. Disposition: Unable to Locate.
9:48 Animal Control
Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Rails To Trails, Taft. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.
10:23 Misc - Patrol Check
Occurred on North St. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).
11:41 Welfare Check - Misc.
Occurred at Chamber Of Commerce on Kern St. . . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).
11:46 Possession Amphetamines
Officer initiated activity at Welcome Inn, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.
12:10 Unlicensed Driver
Occurred at Tenth St/San Emidio St. . Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.
1:02 Theft under $50
Occurred at Jug & Rose on N. Tenth St. . . Disposition: Report Taken.
3:39 Vandalism - Less than $1,000
Occurred at Western Geophysical on Supply Rw. . . Disposition: Report Taken.
4:05 Suspicious Circumstances
Occurred at Little Ceasar's Pizza on Kern St. . . Disposition: Completed.
4:53 Suspicious Circumstances
Occurred at Albertsons on Kern St. . . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.
6:47 Loitering, other than schools
Occurred at Country Corner Florist on Kern St. . . Disposition: Completed.
7:42 Loitering, other than schools
Occurred at Dollar Tree on Gardner Field Rd. . . Disposition: Arrest Made.
7:45 Theft under $50
Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.
10:39 Reckless Driving
Occurred at Seventh St/Kern St. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.
11:10 Traffic Stop
Officer initiated activity at Fastrip Food Store, Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).
11:25 Assist other Departments 2303140024
Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/Supply Rw, Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.
12:09 Traffic Stop 2
Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Center St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).
3:46 Pedestrian Check
Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft south alley. . Disposition: Checks Ok.
5:00 Misc - Patrol Check
Occurred at Department Of Motor Vehicles on Center St. . . Disposition: Checks Ok.
5:41 Burglary - Business/Commercial 2303150004
Occurred at Frosty Freeze on Sixth St. . . Disposition: Report Taken.
6:33 False Alarms
Occurred on E. Woodrow St. Disposition: Cancel Assignment.
6:56 Animal Control
Occurred on San Emidio St.
