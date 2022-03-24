Taft Police

6:47 False Alarms

Occurred at Devon's Body Shop on Main St. Disposition: False Alarm.

7:16 Recovered Auto

Officer initiated activity at Shattuck Av, South Taft. (Hundred block.) E.ALY. . Disposition: Report Taken.

7:43 Animal Control

Occurred at Lincoln Jr High School on Sixth St. . . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

7:50 Assist Stranded Motorist

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Assisted.

8:47 Suspicious Person

Occurred on Ash St.. Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:43 Animal Control

Occurred on San Emidio St. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

9:53 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Mallory Ct, Taft. . Disposition: No Action Taken.

9:58 Animal Control

Occurred on Grey Wy. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

11:07 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Occurred on San Emidio St.. Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:21 Vehicle Code - all other violations

Officer initiated activity at Warren St, Taft.. Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.

12:50 Vehicle Code - all other violations

Officer initiated activity at Wildcat Wy, Taft. Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.

12:54 Medical Aid

Occurred on E. San Emidio St. . Disposition: Assisted.

1:39 Grand Theft

Occurred on Harding Av. . Disposition: Report Taken.

1:51 Trespassing

Occurred at Taft City Animal Shelter on Ash St. . . Disposition: Arrest Made.

2:45 Suspicious Person

Occurred on Sixth St.. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

3:04 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred on Fourth St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:31 Child Abuse

Occurred on E. San Emidio St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

6:21 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at E. San Emidio St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

7:17 False Alarms

Occurred at First Baptist Church on North St. . . Disposition: False Alarm.

8:44 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred on Harding Av. Disposition: Report Taken.

10:38 Suspicious Person

Occurred at Dollar General on S. Tenth St. . . Disposition: Completed.

10:52 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Foster's Donuts, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:43 False Alarms

Occurred at Center St Store on Center St. Disposition: False Alarm.

12:15 911 Hang-up

Occurred on Woodrow St. . Disposition: Unfounded.

5:05 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.