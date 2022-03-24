6:47 False Alarms
Occurred at Devon's Body Shop on Main St. Disposition: False Alarm.
7:16 Recovered Auto
Officer initiated activity at Shattuck Av, South Taft. (Hundred block.) E.ALY. . Disposition: Report Taken.
7:43 Animal Control
Occurred at Lincoln Jr High School on Sixth St. . . Disposition: Unable to Locate.
7:50 Assist Stranded Motorist
Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Assisted.
8:47 Suspicious Person
Occurred on Ash St.. Disposition: Checks Ok.
9:43 Animal Control
Occurred on San Emidio St. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.
9:53 Follow Up Investigation
Officer initiated activity at Mallory Ct, Taft. . Disposition: No Action Taken.
9:58 Animal Control
Occurred on Grey Wy. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.
11:07 Misc. - Extra Patrol
Occurred on San Emidio St.. Disposition: Checks Ok.
11:21 Vehicle Code - all other violations
Officer initiated activity at Warren St, Taft.. Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.
12:50 Vehicle Code - all other violations
Officer initiated activity at Wildcat Wy, Taft. Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.
12:54 Medical Aid
Occurred on E. San Emidio St. . Disposition: Assisted.
1:39 Grand Theft
Occurred on Harding Av. . Disposition: Report Taken.
1:51 Trespassing
Occurred at Taft City Animal Shelter on Ash St. . . Disposition: Arrest Made.
2:45 Suspicious Person
Occurred on Sixth St.. Disposition: Unable to Locate.
3:04 Welfare Check - Misc.
Occurred on Fourth St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.
3:31 Child Abuse
Occurred on E. San Emidio St. . Disposition: Report Taken.
6:21 Follow Up Investigation
Officer initiated activity at E. San Emidio St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.
7:17 False Alarms
Occurred at First Baptist Church on North St. . . Disposition: False Alarm.
8:44 Welfare Check - Misc.
Occurred on Harding Av. Disposition: Report Taken.
10:38 Suspicious Person
Occurred at Dollar General on S. Tenth St. . . Disposition: Completed.
10:52 Pedestrian Check
Officer initiated activity at Foster's Donuts, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.
11:43 False Alarms
Occurred at Center St Store on Center St. Disposition: False Alarm.
12:15 911 Hang-up
Occurred on Woodrow St. . Disposition: Unfounded.
5:05 Misc. - Extra Patrol
Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.
