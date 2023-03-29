1police

7:45 Assist other Departments

Occurred at Frosty Freeze on Sixth St. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

8:52 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Pico St/General Petroleum Av, South Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

9:12 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Madison St, Ford City. . Disposition: Completed.

9:32 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

10:04 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Hwy 119/E. Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

10:18 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Taft High School, Wildcat Wy, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

10:39 Theft under $50

Occurred at Metro Pcs on Kern St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

10:39 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Kern St/Fourth St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

11:04 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred at Kern St/Sixth St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

2:08 Public Intoxication

Occurred at Fifth St/North St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

2:18 Hazardous Situation - Non Criminal

Occurred at Irene St/Tenth St. . Disposition: Completed.

2:57 Animal Control

Occurred on E. Lucard St. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

3:40 Out of Control Juvenile

Occurred at Sixth St/North St. . Disposition: Completed.

6:54 False Alarms

Occurred at Napa Auto Parts on Main St. . Disposition: False Alarm.

7:17 Civil Matter

Occurred on North St. . Disposition: Civil Problem.

9:13 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Cougar Ct/Sixth St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

9:21 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Occurred at Las Tres Mixtecas on Center St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:46 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Occurred at McDonalds on Kern St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.