7:45 Assist other Departments
Occurred at Frosty Freeze on Sixth St. . Disposition: Outside Assist.
8:52 Assist other Departments
Officer initiated activity at Pico St/General Petroleum Av, South Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.
9:12 Follow Up Investigation
Officer initiated activity at Madison St, Ford City. . Disposition: Completed.
9:32 Follow Up Investigation
Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.
10:04 Follow Up Investigation
Officer initiated activity at Hwy 119/E. Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.
10:18 Follow Up Investigation
Officer initiated activity at Taft High School, Wildcat Wy, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.
10:39 Theft under $50
Occurred at Metro Pcs on Kern St. . Disposition: Report Taken.
10:39 Traffic Stop
Officer initiated activity at Kern St/Fourth St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).
11:04 Welfare Check - Misc.
Occurred at Kern St/Sixth St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.
2:08 Public Intoxication
Occurred at Fifth St/North St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.
2:18 Hazardous Situation - Non Criminal
Occurred at Irene St/Tenth St. . Disposition: Completed.
2:57 Animal Control
Occurred on E. Lucard St. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.
3:40 Out of Control Juvenile
Occurred at Sixth St/North St. . Disposition: Completed.
6:54 False Alarms
Occurred at Napa Auto Parts on Main St. . Disposition: False Alarm.
7:17 Civil Matter
Occurred on North St. . Disposition: Civil Problem.
9:13 Traffic Stop
Officer initiated activity at Cougar Ct/Sixth St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).
9:21 Misc. - Extra Patrol
Occurred at Las Tres Mixtecas on Center St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.
10:46 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest
Occurred at McDonalds on Kern St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.
