7:06 Vandalism - Less than $1,000
Occurred at Car Quest Auto on Sixth St. . . Disposition: Report Taken.
11:44 Loitering, other than schools
Occurred at Albertsons on Kern St. . . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).
12:04 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest
Officer initiated activity at S. Tenth St/Hope St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.
12:33 Assist other Departments
Occurred on Kern St. . Disposition: Outside Assist.
7:03 Traffic Stop
Officer initiated activity at S. Tenth St/B St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).
7:45 Pedestrian Check
Officer initiated activity at Foster's Donuts, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.
9:16 Trespassing
Occurred on E. Warren St. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.
9:55 Misc - Patrol Check
Officer initiated activity at Creekside Apartments, Finley Dr, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.
10:03 Misc - Patrol Check
Officer initiated activity at Moose Lodge, N. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.
10:15 Pedestrian Check
Officer initiated activity at Chase Bank, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.
10:38 Hit and Run w/prop Damage, no injury
Occurred on S. Tenth St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.
12:59 Suspicious Person
Occurred at Third St/San Emidio St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.
2:05 Misc - Patrol Check
Officer initiated activity at Creekside Apartments, Finley Dr, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.