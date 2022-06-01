Taft PD

7:06 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred at Car Quest Auto on Sixth St. . . Disposition: Report Taken.

11:44 Loitering, other than schools

Occurred at Albertsons on Kern St. . . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

12:04 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Officer initiated activity at S. Tenth St/Hope St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

12:33 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Kern St. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

7:03 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at S. Tenth St/B St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

7:45 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Foster's Donuts, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:16 Trespassing

Occurred on E. Warren St. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

9:55 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Creekside Apartments, Finley Dr, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

10:03 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Moose Lodge, N. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

10:15 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Chase Bank, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:38 Hit and Run w/prop Damage, no injury

Occurred on S. Tenth St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

12:59 Suspicious Person

Occurred at Third St/San Emidio St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

2:05 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Creekside Apartments, Finley Dr, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.