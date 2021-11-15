Taft Police Department

8:00 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at S. Eighth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

9:44 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on S. Seventh St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

11:22 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred at Tradewind Apartments on Woodrow St. . Disposition: Completed.

7:46 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Woodrow St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

8:53 Stored Auto

Occurred at Gerges Chevron on Kern St. . Disposition: Towed Vehicle.

9:33 Suspicious Person

Occurred on Fourth St. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

10:14 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Woodrow St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:21 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

10:51 Stored Auto

Officer initiated activity at San Emidio St, Taft. north alley . Disposition: Towed Vehicle.

12:18 False Alarms

Occurred at O'Reilly Auto Parts Store on Kern St. . Disposition: False Alarm.

2:07 Trespassing

Occurred at Tradewind Apartments on Woodrow St. . Disposition: Report Taken.