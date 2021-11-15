8:00 Follow Up Investigation
Officer initiated activity at S. Eighth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.
9:44 Disturbing the Peace
Occurred on S. Seventh St. . Disposition: Report Taken.
11:22 Vandalism - Less than $1,000
Occurred at Tradewind Apartments on Woodrow St. . Disposition: Completed.
7:46 Suspicious Circumstances
Occurred on Woodrow St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.
8:53 Stored Auto
Occurred at Gerges Chevron on Kern St. . Disposition: Towed Vehicle.
9:33 Suspicious Person
Occurred on Fourth St. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.
10:14 Pedestrian Check
Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Woodrow St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.
10:21 Follow Up Investigation
Officer initiated activity at Fourth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.
10:51 Stored Auto
Officer initiated activity at San Emidio St, Taft. north alley . Disposition: Towed Vehicle.
12:18 False Alarms
Occurred at O'Reilly Auto Parts Store on Kern St. . Disposition: False Alarm.
2:07 Trespassing
Occurred at Tradewind Apartments on Woodrow St. . Disposition: Report Taken.
