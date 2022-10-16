Taft Police

8:28 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Enterprice Wy/Gardner Field Rd, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

8:56 Animal Control 2210130004

Occurred at Second St/North St. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

10:21 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Main St/Sixth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

11:42 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred at Outpost Food And Gas on Sixth St. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

12:25 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred on S. Tenth St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

1:20 Suspicious Person

Occurred at Dr Bryan D.d.s. on Sixth St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

2:53 Loitering, other than schools

Occurred at Albertsons on Kern St. . Disposition: Completed.

3:15 Assault with Deadly Weapon

Occurred on Oak St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

3:39 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Occurred at Front St/Tenth St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

6:36 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Hwy 119/Harrison St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

7:32 Unlicensed Driver

Occurred at Kern St/Second St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

8:08 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Jackson St. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

9:11 Suspicious Person

Occurred at Sunset Ln/Hillard St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

9:38 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Conley Elementary School, Rose Av, South Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

12:02 Civil Matter

Occurred at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park on N. Tenth St. . Disposition: Civil Problem.