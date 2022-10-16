8:28 Pedestrian Check
Officer initiated activity at Enterprice Wy/Gardner Field Rd, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.
8:56 Animal Control 2210130004
Occurred at Second St/North St. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.
10:21 Traffic Stop
Officer initiated activity at Main St/Sixth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.
11:42 Welfare Check - Misc.
Occurred at Outpost Food And Gas on Sixth St. . Disposition: Outside Assist.
12:25 Vandalism - Less than $1,000
Occurred on S. Tenth St. . Disposition: Report Taken.
1:20 Suspicious Person
Occurred at Dr Bryan D.d.s. on Sixth St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.
2:53 Loitering, other than schools
Occurred at Albertsons on Kern St. . Disposition: Completed.
3:15 Assault with Deadly Weapon
Occurred on Oak St. . Disposition: Report Taken.
3:39 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest
Occurred at Front St/Tenth St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.
6:36 Assist other Departments
Officer initiated activity at Hwy 119/Harrison St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.
7:32 Unlicensed Driver
Occurred at Kern St/Second St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.
8:08 Assist other Departments
Occurred on Jackson St. . Disposition: Outside Assist.
9:11 Suspicious Person
Occurred at Sunset Ln/Hillard St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.
9:38 Assist other Departments
Officer initiated activity at Conley Elementary School, Rose Av, South Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.
12:02 Civil Matter
Occurred at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park on N. Tenth St. . Disposition: Civil Problem.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.