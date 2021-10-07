Police logo

6:55 Animal Control

Occurred at Heritage Park on Eighth St. Disposition: Animal Pickup.

7:08 Animal Control

Occurred on Parkview Cr. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

8:42 Civil Matter

Officer initiated activity at Main St, Taft. . Disposition: Civil Problem.

9:14 Suspicious Circumstances

Officer initiated activity at Third St/San Emidio St, Taft. S/ALY . . Disposition: Completed.

12:09 Theft under $50

Occurred on Fourth St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

12:54 Animal Control

Occurred on E. San Emidio St. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

1:46 Animal Control

Occurred on Third St. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

3:58 Vehicle Code - all other violations

Officer initiated activity at Center St/Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.

4:02 Suspicious Person

Occurred at Alpha House on Seventh St. . . Disposition: Completed.

4:17 Trespassing

Occurred at Chamber Of Commerce on Kern St. . . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

5:05 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred at A St Park on A St. . . Disposition: Checks Ok.

6:44 Threatened Offense

Occurred on Warren St. . Disposition: Unfounded.

7:41 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on James Av. . Disposition: Completed.

8:49 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Montview Av, South Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

9:39 Medical Aid 2110050019

Occurred on Lucard St. . Disposition: Assisted.

11:10 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Occurred at Save More Market on Finley Dr. . . Disposition: Arrest Made.

4:35 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Adams St, Ford City. .Disposition: Outside Assist.