8:18 Disturbing the Peace
Occurred at Tenth St/Kern St. . Disposition: Completed.
9:47 False Alarms
Occurred on E. San Emidio St. . Disposition: False Alarm.
2:08 Theft under $50
Occurred at Albertsons on Kern St. . Disposition: Report Taken.
3:16 Pedestrian Check
Officer initiated activity at Sinclair Station, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.
8:54 Found Property Report
Occurred on Suzanne Ln. . Disposition: Report Taken.
9:57 Assist other Departments
Officer initiated activity at Pico St, South Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.
10:19 Traffic Stop
Officer initiated activity at Warren St/Fourth St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).
10:27 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest
Officer initiated activity at Warren St/Sixth St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.
10:59 Found Property Report
Occurred at Oasis on North St. . Disposition: Completed.
11:34 Follow Up Investigation
Officer initiated activity at Hwy 119/E. Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.
12:00 Traffic Stop
Officer initiated activity at Lierly Av/Crystal St, South Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).
12:22 Traffic Stop
Officer initiated activity at Birch St/Taylor St, Ford City. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).
12:35 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest
Officer initiated activity at S. Sixth St/Front St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.
1:27 Evading Police Officer w/ vehicle
Officer initiated activity at Kern St/First St, Taft. . Disposition: Report Taken.
1:56 Follow Up Investigation
Officer initiated activity at Fastrip Food Store, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.
