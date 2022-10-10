Taft Police

8:18 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Tenth St/Kern St. . Disposition: Completed.

9:47 False Alarms

Occurred on E. San Emidio St. . Disposition: False Alarm.

2:08 Theft under $50

Occurred at Albertsons on Kern St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

3:16 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Sinclair Station, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

8:54 Found Property Report

Occurred on Suzanne Ln. . Disposition: Report Taken.

9:57 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Pico St, South Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

10:19 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Warren St/Fourth St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

10:27 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Officer initiated activity at Warren St/Sixth St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

10:59 Found Property Report

Occurred at Oasis on North St. . Disposition: Completed.

11:34 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Hwy 119/E. Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

12:00 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Lierly Av/Crystal St, South Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

12:22 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Birch St/Taylor St, Ford City. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

12:35 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Officer initiated activity at S. Sixth St/Front St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

1:27 Evading Police Officer w/ vehicle

Officer initiated activity at Kern St/First St, Taft. . Disposition: Report Taken.

1:56 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Fastrip Food Store, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.