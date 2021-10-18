Taft Police

7:30 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Occurred on Lucard St. . Disposition: Advised.

7:34 Animal Control 2110140003

Occurred at San Emidio St/Seventh St. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

8:43 Animal Control

Occurred at San Emidio St/Tenth St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

11:34 Found Property Report

Occurred at Paik's Ranch House on Kern St. . . Disposition: Report Taken.

12:10 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Occurred at Eighth St/North St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

12:42 Suspicious Person

Occurred at Sixth St/Supply Rw. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:15 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred on Shasta St. . Disposition: Completed.

3:45 Bicycle Theft

Occurred at Fifth St/Main St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

4:08 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. . . Disposition: Arrest Made.

5:02 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred at Second St/Lucard St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

5:12 DUI, no accident

Occurred on Irene St. North alley. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

6:45 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at E. Warren St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

6:49 Officer initiated activity at Hwy 119/Harrison St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

6:57 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Albertsons on Kern St. . . Disposition: Checks Ok.

7:45 Trespassing

Occurred on Grant Terrace Dr. . Disposition: Checks Ok.