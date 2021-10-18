7:30 Misc. - Extra Patrol
Occurred on Lucard St. . Disposition: Advised.
7:34 Animal Control 2110140003
Occurred at San Emidio St/Seventh St. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.
8:43 Animal Control
Occurred at San Emidio St/Tenth St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.
11:34 Found Property Report
Occurred at Paik's Ranch House on Kern St. . . Disposition: Report Taken.
12:10 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest
Occurred at Eighth St/North St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.
12:42 Suspicious Person
Occurred at Sixth St/Supply Rw. . Disposition: Checks Ok.
2:15 Welfare Check - Misc.
Occurred on Shasta St. . Disposition: Completed.
3:45 Bicycle Theft
Occurred at Fifth St/Main St. . Disposition: Report Taken.
4:08 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency
Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. . . Disposition: Arrest Made.
5:02 Welfare Check - Misc.
Occurred at Second St/Lucard St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.
5:12 DUI, no accident
Occurred on Irene St. North alley. . Disposition: Arrest Made.
6:45 Follow Up Investigation
Officer initiated activity at E. Warren St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.
6:49 Officer initiated activity at Hwy 119/Harrison St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).
6:57 Disturbing the Peace
Occurred at Albertsons on Kern St. . . Disposition: Checks Ok.
7:45 Trespassing
Occurred on Grant Terrace Dr. . Disposition: Checks Ok.
