Taft Police

8:18 Assist other Departments  

Occurred on Taylor St. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

8:43 Vandalism/Graffiti - Less $1,000 

Occurred at Colston Construction Inc on S. Tenth St. . . Disposition: Completed.

9:46 DUI, no accident

Occurred on Kern St. . Disposition: Unfounded.

10:03 Evading Police Officer w/ vehicle 

Officer initiated activity at Kern St/Fifth St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

12:06 Animal Control 

Officer initiated activity at E. San Emidio St, Taft. . Disposition: Report Taken.

12:22 Assist Stranded Motorist

Officer initiated activity at Hwy 43/Stockdale Rd, Bakersfield. . Disposition: Assisted.

2:34 Theft under $50  

Occurred on San Emidio St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

5:47 Civil Matter 

Officer initiated activity at Sunset Ln, Taft. . Disposition: Report Taken.

6:55 Stored Auto  2110150011

Occurred at Natatorium Pool on Fourth St. . . Disposition: Towed Vehicle.

7:25 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Pine Dr, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).7:46 Traffic Accident - Pedestrian Involved

Occurred at Sno White on Center St. . . Disposition: Report Taken.

9:29 Traffic Accident - injury 

Occurred on Center St. . Disposition: Unfounded.

10:10 Civil Matter  

Occurred at Yates Detailing on Center St. . . Disposition: Completed.

11:49 Assist other Departments 

Officer initiated activity at Third St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

12:07 Assist other Departments 

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

1:16 Assist other Departments 

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

1:47 Misc - Patrol Check 

Occurred at Fifth St/North St.. Disposition: Completed.

2:59 Public Intoxication 

Officer initiated activity at Hwy 119/Second St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made