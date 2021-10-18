8:18 Assist other Departments
Occurred on Taylor St. . Disposition: Outside Assist.
8:43 Vandalism/Graffiti - Less $1,000
Occurred at Colston Construction Inc on S. Tenth St. . . Disposition: Completed.
9:46 DUI, no accident
Occurred on Kern St. . Disposition: Unfounded.
10:03 Evading Police Officer w/ vehicle
Officer initiated activity at Kern St/Fifth St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.
12:06 Animal Control
Officer initiated activity at E. San Emidio St, Taft. . Disposition: Report Taken.
12:22 Assist Stranded Motorist
Officer initiated activity at Hwy 43/Stockdale Rd, Bakersfield. . Disposition: Assisted.
2:34 Theft under $50
Occurred on San Emidio St. . Disposition: Report Taken.
5:47 Civil Matter
Officer initiated activity at Sunset Ln, Taft. . Disposition: Report Taken.
6:55 Stored Auto 2110150011
Occurred at Natatorium Pool on Fourth St. . . Disposition: Towed Vehicle.
7:25 Traffic Stop
Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Pine Dr, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).7:46 Traffic Accident - Pedestrian Involved
Occurred at Sno White on Center St. . . Disposition: Report Taken.
9:29 Traffic Accident - injury
Occurred on Center St. . Disposition: Unfounded.
10:10 Civil Matter
Occurred at Yates Detailing on Center St. . . Disposition: Completed.
11:49 Assist other Departments
Officer initiated activity at Third St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.
12:07 Assist other Departments
Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.
1:16 Assist other Departments
Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.
1:47 Misc - Patrol Check
Occurred at Fifth St/North St.. Disposition: Completed.
2:59 Public Intoxication
Officer initiated activity at Hwy 119/Second St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made
