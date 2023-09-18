1police

5:53 Suspicious Person  

Occurred at Pilgrim Av/Loma Vista Av. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

9:56 Misc - Patrol Check  

Occurred on Church St.. Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:54 Disturbing the Peace  

Occurred at Fourth St/Center St. . . Disposition: Completed.

3:46 Stolen Vehicle  

Occurred on Kern St. Nissan Sentra. Disposition: Cancel Assignment.

6:01 Misc - Patrol Check  

Occurred on Calvin St.. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

6:33 Theft under $50  

Occurred at Save More Market on Finley Dr. . . Disposition: Completed.

8:38 Petty Theft - $51 to $200

Occurred at O'Reilly Auto Parts Store on Kern St. . . Disposition: Report Taken.

8:48 Assist other Departments  

Occurred at Hope St/S. Tenth St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

10:03 Suspicious Circumstances  

Occurred on Woodrow St. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

10:51 Misc - Patrol Check  

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

11:48 Possession Paraphernalia  

Occurred on Main St. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Arrest Made.

1:15 Traffic Accident - Non Injury  

Occurred on Gardner Field Rd. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Report Taken.

2:24 Pedestrian Check  

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:32 Assist other Departments  

Officer initiated activity at Cedar St/Adams St, Ford City. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

5:03 Misc - Patrol Check  

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Completed.

5:13 Pedestrian Check  Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Ash St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.