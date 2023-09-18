5:53 Suspicious Person
Occurred at Pilgrim Av/Loma Vista Av. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.
9:56 Misc - Patrol Check
Occurred on Church St.. Disposition: Checks Ok.
2:54 Disturbing the Peace
Occurred at Fourth St/Center St. . . Disposition: Completed.
3:46 Stolen Vehicle
Occurred on Kern St. Nissan Sentra. Disposition: Cancel Assignment.
6:01 Misc - Patrol Check
Occurred on Calvin St.. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.
6:33 Theft under $50
Occurred at Save More Market on Finley Dr. . . Disposition: Completed.
8:38 Petty Theft - $51 to $200
Occurred at O'Reilly Auto Parts Store on Kern St. . . Disposition: Report Taken.
8:48 Assist other Departments
Occurred at Hope St/S. Tenth St. . Disposition: Report Taken.
10:03 Suspicious Circumstances
Occurred on Woodrow St. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Unable to Locate.
10:51 Misc - Patrol Check
Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.
11:48 Possession Paraphernalia
Occurred on Main St. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Arrest Made.
1:15 Traffic Accident - Non Injury
Occurred on Gardner Field Rd. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Report Taken.
2:24 Pedestrian Check
Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.
2:32 Assist other Departments
Officer initiated activity at Cedar St/Adams St, Ford City. . Disposition: Outside Assist.
5:03 Misc - Patrol Check
Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Completed.
5:13 Pedestrian Check Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Ash St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.
