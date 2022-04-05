Taft Police arrested an armed felon wanted in Santa Barbara County who is also the subject of "multiple Taft Police Department investigations" Sunday afternoon in South Taft.
The suspect, identified as Fabian Romero, 29, was booked on numerous charges, including possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a previously convicted felon, possession of controlled substance while armed, possession of a loaded unregistered handgun, resisting arrest, a felony warrant from Santa Barbara County and three Kern County misdemeanor arrest warrants.
Police were actually investigating another case when the found the suspect, Taft Police Sgt. Corey Beilby said.
The sergeant said officers went to 135 Pico St. to make contact with a subject regarding an unrelated investigation. While at the residence an officer saw a man who he recognizedas Romero standing inside a detached garage.
The suspect initially attempted to barricade himself in the garage, Beilby said, but after a brief struggle was ultimately taken into custody without incident. During the investigation, Romero was found to be in possession of a loaded .40 caliber handgun, ammunition, and suspected methamphetamine. The firearm was unregistered, Beilby said.
A second subject at the residence was in possession of methamphetamine and was cited and released, Beilby said.
