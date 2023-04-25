A Taft man accused of raping a minor on April 15 remains in custody on multiple felony counts.
Alan Lizarragocastillo has been held on $175,000 bail since his arrest.
A Taft Police news release said officers were dispatched to investigate a possible sexual assault on April 15. During the investigation, officers determined that an adult male suspect sexually assaulted a minor.
Further investigation led them to Alan Lizarragocastillo, 19. He was arrested at 5:48 a.m. on April 15 on the 300 block of Lucard Street.
Lizarragocastillo was subsequently transported to the Kern County Sheriff’s central receiving facility and is charged with rape by force or fear, unlawful intercourse, sexual penetration with force or violence and contacting a minor with the intent to commit a sexual offense.
