Taft Police arrested a man in connection with July 2 stabbing that left the victim with major injuries.
The suspect was identified as Jose Manuel Ernest Lopez, 20.
He faces charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and battery with great bodily injury.
He was arrested by officers about 6:30 p.m. Friday after a brief search.
Police said he was the suspect in a stabbing just after midnight on July 2 on the 300 block of South Eighth Street.
Police said the victim, identified as an adult male, suffered major injuries and was flown to a Bakersfield hospital after the attack.
Police were able to identify Lopez as the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest. On Friday, officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of Kern Street just before 6:30 p.m. and found him. Police said Lopez tried to flee but officers located and arrested hm a short time later.
Lopez is currently being held in Kern County Jail on $600,000 bail.
He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.