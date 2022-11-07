Taft Police 1

6:52 False Alarms

Occurred on S. Seventh St. . Disposition: False Alarm.

11:46 Domestic Violence - Hands/Feet

Occurred on S. Tenth St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

12:35 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Alpine Av. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

2:06 Theft under $50

Occurred at Albertsons on Kern St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

4:05 Possession Prohibited Illegal Weapons

Occurred at Little Ceasar's Pizza on Kern St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

4:49 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Harding Av, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

6:40 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Taft Police Department, Commerce Wy, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

8:12 Assist other Department

Officer initiated activity at Adams St, Ford City. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

8:20 False Alarms

Occurred on North St. . Disposition: False Alarm.

10:39 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on Lucard St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

10:49 Civil Matter 2211050015

Occurred at Creekside Apartments on Finley Dr. . Disposition: No Action Taken.

10:56 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on Kern St. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

11:20 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at N. Lincoln St, Ford City. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

1:24 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Occurred on Warren St. (Hundred block.) . Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:42 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Hwy 119/Harrison St, Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.