6:52 False Alarms
Occurred on S. Seventh St. . Disposition: False Alarm.
11:46 Domestic Violence - Hands/Feet
Occurred on S. Tenth St. Disposition: Arrest Made.
12:35 Assist other Departments
Occurred on Alpine Av. . Disposition: Outside Assist.
2:06 Theft under $50
Occurred at Albertsons on Kern St. . Disposition: Report Taken.
4:05 Possession Prohibited Illegal Weapons
Occurred at Little Ceasar's Pizza on Kern St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.
4:49 Follow Up Investigation
Officer initiated activity at Harding Av, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.
6:40 Follow Up Investigation
Officer initiated activity at Taft Police Department, Commerce Wy, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.
8:12 Assist other Department
Officer initiated activity at Adams St, Ford City. . Disposition: Outside Assist.
8:20 False Alarms
Occurred on North St. . Disposition: False Alarm.
10:39 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal
Occurred on Lucard St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.
10:49 Civil Matter 2211050015
Occurred at Creekside Apartments on Finley Dr. . Disposition: No Action Taken.
10:56 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal
Occurred on Kern St. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).
11:20 Assist other Departments
Officer initiated activity at N. Lincoln St, Ford City. . Disposition: Outside Assist.
1:24 Misc. - Extra Patrol
Occurred on Warren St. (Hundred block.) . Disposition: Checks Ok.
2:42 Assist other Departments
Officer initiated activity at Hwy 119/Harrison St, Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.
