Taft Police are investigating an unsuccessful robbery attempt at a local business Tuesday night.
Officers went to Rosas Market on the 500 block of Kern Street about 9:30 p.m.
They were told the suspect, described as a younger Hispanic male, thin build and wearing a face mask entered the business about 9:20 p.m. The suspect brandished a firearm at the employee and demanded money, police said.
The suspect fled on foot and there was no reported loss from the business. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Taft Police Department (661) 763-3101.
