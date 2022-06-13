Taft PD

Taft Police are looking for a man who robbed a downtown bank on Friday.

Police said the suspect entered the Westamerica Bank on the 800 block of Center Street shortly after 1 p.m. and handed the teller a note demanding money.

The suspect then fled the area.

No weapon was seen.

Police have not released the loss for the robbery.

The suspect was described as a white male in his mid-to late 20s wearing a blue surgical-style mask black sweatshirt, black ball cap with white lettering and tan-colored pants.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact officer Brian McClure with the Taft Police Department at 661-763-3171.