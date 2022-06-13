Taft Police are looking for a man who robbed a downtown bank on Friday.
Police said the suspect entered the Westamerica Bank on the 800 block of Center Street shortly after 1 p.m. and handed the teller a note demanding money.
The suspect then fled the area.
No weapon was seen.
Police have not released the loss for the robbery.
The suspect was described as a white male in his mid-to late 20s wearing a blue surgical-style mask black sweatshirt, black ball cap with white lettering and tan-colored pants.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact officer Brian McClure with the Taft Police Department at 661-763-3171.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.