Taft Police are investigating a shooting at a downtown bar early Sunday that sent one person to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
A Taft Police news release said officers responded to a report of a fight involving multiple people in front of The Bank at 1:20 a.m.
When they arrived, the found one male victim with a gunshot wound to his arm.
The investigation found that during the fight, one person got a handgun from a nearby vehicle and fired two shots into the air.
Moments later, police said, a second man got a Taser from another vehicle and deployed it.
After the Taser was deployed, the person with the handgun fired multiple shots, striking the man with the Taser in the arm.
The shooter then fled the scene with two additional suspects, police said.
He is described as a tall, thin Hispanic male with facial tattoos.
Police said the investigation is continuing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 661-763-3101.
A Taft Police news release said officers responded to a report of a fight involving multiple people in front of The Bank at 1:20 a.m.
When they arrived, the found one male victim with a gunshot wound to his arm.
The investigation found that during the fight, one person got a handgun from a nearby vehicle and fired two shots into the air.
Moments later, police said, a second man got a Taser from another vehicle and deployed it.
After the Taser was deployed, the person with the handgun fired multiple shots, striking the man with the Taser in the arm.
The shooter then fled the scene with two additional suspects, police said.
He is described as a tall, thin Hispanic male with facial tattoos.
Police said the investigation is continuing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 661-763-3101.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.