Taft Police are investigating the suspicious death of a male whose body was found early Friday.
Police have been on scene in the 1200 block of Fourth Street since shortly before 6 a.m. when they found the body after responding to a report of a man down.
Medical aid was summoned but the person was pronounced deceased at the scene.
A large area of the vacant lot between Ash Street and Sandy Creek has been cordoned off with crime scene tape.
Few details are available at this point. The Kern County Coroner was still in route shortly after 7 a.m.
This is a developing story. Check taftmidwaydriller.com for details as they become available.
