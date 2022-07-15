Taft Police seized a pound of suspected methamphetamine and a dozen weapons Thursday afternoon following a traffic stop on Petroleum Club Road east of Taft.
Officers arrested the man driving the truck on numerous charges.
Taft Police Sgt. Cory Beilby gave this account:
An officer on patrol observed a Dodge Ram pickup "with multiple vehicle code violations" on Petroleum Club Road east of Highway 33.
As the officer made a traffic stop, Beilby said, he saw numerous items, including a handgun, being thrown from the truck.
After the truck was stopped, the driver, identified as Alberto Suarez-Arroyo, 43, and a male passenger wee detained.\Police, aided by Kern County Sheriff's deputies, scoured an area along Petroleum Club Road looking for evidence.
Officers found the gun thrown from the vehicle as well as a bag contained the methamphetamine and they later determined the gun was stolen.
Officers and deputies then conducted a probation search of property owned by Suarez-Arroyo on Mustang Road in Dustin Acres..
"During the search, Officers located several illegally possessed firearms, high-capacity magazines, and items indicative of bird fighting," Beilby said. "None of the firearms seized were legally obtained and one of the firearms on the property was reported to be stolen."
Police and Sheriff's booking records show Suarez-Arroyo was arrested on numerous charges including possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a controlled substance while armed, two counts illegal possession of an assault weapon, two counts of grand theft of a firearm, 11 counts of possession of a high capacity magazine, destroying or concealing evident and possession of bird fighting equipment.
Suarez-Arroyo is being held in the Sheriff's central receiving facility on $162,500 bail.
The other suspect was arrested for misdemeanor warrants and released on citation.
