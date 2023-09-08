Taft Police arrested three people and seized more than two ounces of suspected methamphetamine Thursday morning.
A news release said it started when officers stopped a vehicle at Ash and Jefferson streets just before 7 a.m.
The investigation after the stop led to a search of the vehicle that resulted in the discovery of approximately 38.9 grams of suspected methamphetamine and other items indicative of drug trafficking.
Officers then searched a second location on the 100 block of East Kern Street and found another 26.8 grams of suspected methamphetamine and money, the news release said.
Officers arrested suspects identified as Mario Gurrola, 41, and Naomi Vasquez, 37, both of Taft and Marcus Fuentes, 46, of Bakersfield. All were charged with possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance and conspiracy.
Gurrola was also charged with driving on a suspended license.
All three were booked into the Kern County Sheriff’s central receiving facility in Bakersfield but have since been released on bail.
