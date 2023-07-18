Taft Police officers will soon be wearing body-worn cameras that will record all contacts the officers have on duty.
The Taft City Council is expected to vote tonight to approve a contract with Axon Enterprises for the purchase of 15 cameras plus training for officers, charging/docking stations and unlimited digital storage.
It will cost the city $125,000 over five years.
Chief of Police Damon McMinn said officers will be required to use the cameras while on duty.
“Taft Police Department Policy will require the use of this equipment by officers while they are on duty,” McMinn wrote in a staff report to the council. “Patrol Officers will be required to activate their (cameras) during any law enforcement contacts.
“These features and policies will ensure that valuable video evidence is captured during dynamic law enforcement encounters, the chief said. “This technology provides an additional tool for the supervision of staff, as well as a layer of transparency for the public and for the Police Department, which will promote trust, as well as provide an actual video account of police interaction with the community.”
