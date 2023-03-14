Jo's Restaurant will be the site of a Coffee with a Cop event sponsored by the Taft Police Department. The event will be held on March 21 at 8 a.m..
The public is invited to meet their neighbors and local law enforcement officers in an informal setting.
There's not agenda, no speeches, just coffee and a change to ask questions and voice concerns.
Jo's is located at 510 Kern Street.
For more information, call officer Robert Gomes at the the taft Police Department at 661-763-3101.
