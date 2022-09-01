The longest, hottest heat wave of the summer is gong to bake the Westside over the weekend.
Dangerously high daytime temperatures of 108 or higher with overnight lows dropping only into the mid 80s during the three-day Labor Day weekend have prompted the National Weather Service to issues an excessive heat warning for the entire area starting that continues through Tuesday evening.
Cooling centers will be opened in the high heat through the weekend.
Taft's cooling center at the West Side Recreation and Park District is scheduled to open on Thursday and Friday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Maricopas' cooling center will open Friday.
California's Independent Operator, which oversees the state's power grid, says flex alerts may be necessary as the high heat strains the state's power supply.
Highs climbed to around 100 earlier this week and will continue through the next week at least with the heatwave peaking on Saturday at Sunday with a high near 108 both days.
Friday's high should hit about 107, according to the NWS, and that means cooling centers in the area will remain open into early next week at least.
Tuesday's high is expected to be just about as hot with a high of 108.
