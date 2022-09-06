Scorching temperatures are expected to peak Tuesday as a late-summer heat wave continues to grip the region.
An excessive heat warning continues through 8 p.m. Friday.
Taft's high today is expected to be near 113.
Cooling centers in Taft and Maricopa will be open today and Wednesday.
Even though today is predicted to be the hottest day of the heat wave that is stretching into its second week, very hot weather is expected to continue through Friday.
Wednesday's high is expected to top out at 107, followed by a high of 105 Thursday and 104 on Friday.
Overnight lows will stay in the mid 80s through Friday.
The region will get a much-needed break from the heat for the weekend with afternoon highs expected to drop into the 90s by Saturday with a chance of showers from the moisture generated by a tropical system off Baja California.
By Sunday, Taft could see an afternoon high of just 90 degrees under partly cloudy skies.
A chance of showers starts on Saturday and continues through Monday.
