Taft’s Community Correctional Facility is going to house inmates again after the city and the United Sates Marshals Service reached an agreement.
City Manager Craig Jones said the agreement, which is not a contract, calls for the city to house a few federal inmates, at least at first.
“It’s going to open with a small number of inmates and a small number of staff,” Jones said.
He said the city is hopeful that this could be the start of getting the correctional facility operating as it has in the past. It can hold more than 600 inmates and, when it was near capacity, the city made approximately a $1 million annually in a service fee and per diem for the inmates under a contract with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Jones said it is operating under an intergovernmental agreement with the Marshals Service and there is no contract. It can be cancelled by either party with 30 days notice.
“There’s no contract for the number of inmates,” Jones said. “We know its going to be a small number to start. We’re hoping that translates to a larger number.”
The city is also hoping this leads to more agreements.
“This also opens the door to the possibility of holding other federal detainees,” Jones said.
There is no time frame for when the first inmates will arrive.
Under the proposed agreement, the city will receive $112 per day per inmate plus transportation costs.
The Taft City Council voted Tuesday on the agreement and to approve job descriptions for the CCF staff.
The CCF was built and opened in the early 1990s. It remained open as a low-security facility holding inmates from the state prison system. It was closed in 2011 under the state’s prison realignment but opened again in 2014 as a modified community correctional facility with a higher security level. An additional perimeter fence was installed along with other security measures.
It is now considered a medium security facility.
