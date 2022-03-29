A Taft woman was killed and two men injured in a head-on collision on South Lake Road three miles east of Gardner Field Road Monday.
The California Highway Patrol said the victim, a 31-year-old whose name has not been released, was driving a 2012 Acura east on South Lake Road when her car entered the westbound lanes and collided with a 2002 Chevrolet pickup.
The vehicles collided, fatally injuring the Acura driver and causing serious injury to her passenger, identified as Eminglio Hernandez, 38, of Taft.
The driver of the pickup, Jose Abel Espinoza, 24, of Maricopa, also suffered serious injury.
Both men were taken to Kern Medical for treatment.
The CHP said the driver of the Acura was not wearing her seatbelt but the two men were.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation and it isn't known if alcohol or drugs were a factor.
