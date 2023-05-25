Taft’s traditional Memorial Day observance will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. at West Side District Cemetery.
The event includes music from the Lincoln Jr. High band, prayers by Pastor John Getty and the traditional tributes to veterans and POWs and MIAs.
The Lincoln Band will perform “God Bless America” and that national anthem.
As always, there will be the floral tributes presented by veterans – the red flower of courage by Larry Owens ((United States Army), White Flower of Purity by Jim Holmes ((United States Army), Blue Flower of Truth by Bill Holland (United States Army) and the Wreath of Remembrance by Tom Heidtman (United States Marine Corps).
Gary Summers (United States Army) will do the POW and MIA Remembrance and a veterans memorial dedication.
The American Legion Firing squad will fire a 21-gun salute at the end of the observance and Martin Penaloza and Abigail Varela will play taps.
Doug Burdick will play the bagpipes before and after the service.
