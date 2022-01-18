COVID-9 infection rates continue to rise rapidly and Taft now has the most active infections it has had in four months.
The Kern County Health Department reported Tuesday that the 93268 zip code added 112 new active and now has 418 active cases, cases since Friday, the most since 419 cases were reported on Sept. 30.
Maricopa added nine more active cases over the weekend, increasing its total to 32.
McKittrick has five active cases and the Fellows-Derby Acres area has nine.
Overall, the health department said, there have been 8,737 newly--confirmed cases in Kern County since Friday bringing the total confirmed cases to date to 189,849.
The county's seven-day case rate is is 155.3 per 100,000
Eight new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the county, raising the total to 1,972.
The health department said that on Monday Kern County has 286 COVID-19 related hospitalizations and 44 are in the ICU.
Health department spokeswoman Michelle Corson said just over half (53 percent) of the county's eligible population is fully vaccinated.
The federal government is now offering free at-home COVID-19 tests that can be ordered online at COVIDtests.gov. Tests will usually ship within 7-12 days of ordering. To place an order, all you need is your name and residential address. No ID, credit card, or health insurance information is required.
