Latest News
- Two pedestrians struck by car on Sixth Street
- Wildcat boys open SSL season with win
- Taft's Most Wanted
- Police arrest suspect in two auto thefts
- Kern County Board of Supervisors actions from Jan. 4 meeting
- Taft Police activity for Jan. 4-5
- Omicron variant found in Kern County
- Scrivner to lead BOS in 2022
Most Popular
Articles
- New traffic laws go into effect on Jan. 1
- Two pedestrians struck by car on Sixth Street
- Police arrest suspect in two auto thefts
- LINDA SHIRLENE ZUMBRO
- Taft's Most Wanted
- Pair of small earthquakes shake Taft area
- Omicron variant found in Kern County
- Eulah Maye Howell (Snooks)
- Taft now has 136 active COVID-19 cases
- Mildred L. Smith
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.